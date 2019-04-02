Connecticut Post Obituaries
Conrad G. "Ski" Jankowski
Conrad G. "Ski" Jankowski, 78, of Derry, NH passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Bridgeport, CT on December 17, 1940, a son of the late Joseph C. and Helen M. (Usinger) Jankowski. Conrad proudly served his country in the US Coast Guard. He enjoyed target and skeet shooting as well as fishing. Conrad was a man of many trades. He held many titles during his life including truck driver, mechanic, bus driver, security guard, and Deputy Sheriff.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Gloria A. (Dinges) Jankowski of Derry, three step-children, Albert Cutroni and wife Elaine of Derry, Michael Cutroni and wife Linda of Haverhill, MA, and Rebecca Galusha and husband Mark of Concord, NH, grandchildren, Michael Cutroni, Jeanne Santos, Sean and Dawn Marie Strandell, as well as two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a granddaughter Sabrina.
There are no calling hours. Following cremation, memorial services will be held privately by the family. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch Street, Derry are assisting the family. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 2, 2019
