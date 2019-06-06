Constance Gilbert Bristol DuBois died on June 5, 2019 in Fairfield, Conn.

She was born in Philadelphia in 1922 to Edward S. and Eloise T. Bristol. Educated in Friends Schools in Germantown, Philadelphia, she graduated from Germantown Friends School with High Honors. She entered Bryn Mawr College and graduated from there magna cum laude in English literature.

She held positions in editorial and administrative fields, at Leeds & Northrup, J.B.Lippincott Publishing Co., and Educational Testing Service.

She married Robert Clark DuBois in 1953 and they moved to Fairfield, Conn. She has resided in this area ever since.

She is survived by her two daughters, Sarah B. DuBois of Ivoryton, Conn., and Martha DuBois Wallace, and her husband Bill, of Fairfield. She was very proud of her two grandchildren, Will Wallace and Carolyn Wallace, both of New York.

Active in many organizations, she did a great deal of service for Bryn Mawr College Alumnae, twice as President of the Bryn Mawr Club of Fairfield County and also as President of her class for the Fortieth Reunion. She was also active in the Fairfield League of Women Voters and was editor of their bulletin. In addition she was a member of the Fairfield County Chorale, of which she was once President.

She was an avid tennis player and was devoted to beagle dogs.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a contribution in memory of Mrs. DuBois to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598. For information or to offer an online condolence please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com Published in Connecticut Post on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary