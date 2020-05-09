Constance F. Gagnon
Constance (Connie) F. Gagnon, 92 of Fairfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Connie was born in Fall River, MA to the late Frank and Margaret Arruda.
When she began her career, she was employed at the Fall River textile mills, where she would meet and later marry her future husband, Ernie. During her years at the mills, she was nominated and awarded the title of "Miss Pepperell", a title that both she and Ernie were very proud of.
Once married, Connie and her husband moved to Fairfield in the early 1950's. After giving birth to their son Mark, Connie took time off to focus on the family. Later, she resumed her working career and was employed at American Frozen Foods as a customer service representative for many years.
Connie enjoyed time out on the boat with her husband and son. While enjoying the beautiful water, she liked to go clamming and fishing. She was also a longtime member of the Fayerweather Yacht Club, where she was an active member of the Women's Auxiliary.
Connie was a very loving and devoted wife, mother, gram, nana, friend and neighbor.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Mark H. Gagnon, whom she deeply missed. Connie is survived by her loving grandchildren, Kimberly (Josiah) Merrill of Prospect, Allison (Shawn) Cavanaugh of Prospect, Sarah Gagnon of Prospect and Mark W. (Emily) Gagnon of Oxford; her devoted daughter-in-law, Wendy Gagnon of Oxford and her great-grandchildren, Michael, Peyton, Liam and Camden.
A private graveside service will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield. A public Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
