Constance F. Gagnon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Constance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Constance F. Gagnon
Constance (Connie) F. Gagnon, 92 of Fairfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Connie was born in Fall River, MA to the late Frank and Margaret Arruda.
When she began her career, she was employed at the Fall River textile mills, where she would meet and later marry her future husband, Ernie. During her years at the mills, she was nominated and awarded the title of "Miss Pepperell", a title that both she and Ernie were very proud of.
Once married, Connie and her husband moved to Fairfield in the early 1950's. After giving birth to their son Mark, Connie took time off to focus on the family. Later, she resumed her working career and was employed at American Frozen Foods as a customer service representative for many years.
Connie enjoyed time out on the boat with her husband and son. While enjoying the beautiful water, she liked to go clamming and fishing. She was also a longtime member of the Fayerweather Yacht Club, where she was an active member of the Women's Auxiliary.
Connie was a very loving and devoted wife, mother, gram, nana, friend and neighbor.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Mark H. Gagnon, whom she deeply missed. Connie is survived by her loving grandchildren, Kimberly (Josiah) Merrill of Prospect, Allison (Shawn) Cavanaugh of Prospect, Sarah Gagnon of Prospect and Mark W. (Emily) Gagnon of Oxford; her devoted daughter-in-law, Wendy Gagnon of Oxford and her great-grandchildren, Michael, Peyton, Liam and Camden.
A private graveside service will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield. A public Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home
50 Reef Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
203-255-1031
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 9, 2020
rest in peace Connie she was a neighbor for years I grew up with her son mark too
Maggie salamon
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved