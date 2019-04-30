Constance "Connie" Minardo

Constance "Connie" Rosso Minardo, age 89, of Shelton, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019 at her home with her son and daughter by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Natalino "Sam" Minardo. Born in North Tarrytown, NY on June 18, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Vincenzo and Mary (Bellio) Rosso. Connie was a 1947 graduate of Harding High School and was on their reunion committee for many years. She was a member of the Monroe Senior Center, the Sikorsky Friendship Club and was an avid New York Yankees fan. She also enjoyed doing word search and jigsaw puzzles. Survivors include her children, Richard J. Minardo of Shelton with whom she made her home and Dianne P. Minardo of Waterbury, an aunt, Rose (Bellio) DeMarco of California as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends are invited to meet directly in St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Avenue, Shelton on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be held privately. Friends may call on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.