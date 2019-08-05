|
|
Constantin "Gus" Bargiuma
Constantin "Gus" Bargiuma of Bridgeport, beloved husband of the late Justina Mikolic Bargiuma, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 5, 2019. Born and raised in Kranea, Macedonia, Greece, son of the late Ioan and Ioana Mihadas Bargiuma, Constantin came to the United States in 1968 and had been a Fairfield and Bridgeport resident for many years. He had worked for Bovini Dental Lab and later for Sturm Ruger & Co. for nearly 30 years until his retirement. Mr. Bargiuma was a devoted member of St. Dimitrie Romanian Orthodox Church and served as a Church Cantor for many years, helping the priests blessing the homes of his community. Snow, rain or shine he was there. Also he was a Church Choir member since he came to this country. Survivors include his sisters, Eftimia Sideri and Caterina Colimitra ( Andrei ). He leaves behind nieces and nephew Sophia Belade ( Mark ), Christopher Ghitsa ( Claudia ), Nicole Belade, Mia Ghitsa and Gianna Ghitsa. He was predeceased by his brother Christo and sisters Stamatia Hatzis and Mariana Ghitsa and brothers-in-law Ioan Sideri and Christo Hatzis. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in St. Dimitrie Romanian Orthodox Church, 504 Sport Hill Rd., Easton, CT with burial to follow in Lakeview Cemetery. Friends may call at the Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Dimitrie Church. To sign an online register or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 6, 2019