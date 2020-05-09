Constantino Andy DiStefano
1943 - 2020
Constantino Andy DiStefano
Constantino Andy DiStefano, age 77, of Milford, the beloved husband of Barbara McSweeney DiStefano, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Born in Bridgeport on February 25, 1943 to the late Domenico and Margaret (Bocchino) DiStefano, he has been a lifelong area resident. Andy was a retired plumber working for himself and with his Uncle Carmen Bocchino and with his good friend Rick Sekelsky. Andy was a dedicated and passionate family man. He was one to always put the needs of others first and was often found helping friends, relatives and neighbors with anything they needed. He gave his time to others selflessly and abundantly. He was a great and devoted husband, a loving brother to all his siblings and their families, a man who adored his two granddaughters and a father any child would be proud to have called Dad. Survivors in addition to his beloved wife of 55 years, Barbara, include his son, Rick DiStefano and his wife Gretchen of Milford; two granddaughters, Kayleigh (Kevin Muniz) and Sydney DiStefano; five brothers, Samuel (Lisa) DiStefano, Thomas DiStefano Kenneth (Diane) DiStefano, Ronald DiStefano, Harold DiStefano and, a special sister, Linda DiStefano; brother-in-law Jack (Brenda) McSweeney; sister-in-law Nancy DiStefano as well as many nieces and nephews. Andy was predeceased by his son Jeff and brothers Gerald, Larry and Dominick DiStefano. Due to the current health situation, the family has elected to have a private family service. A public memorial service to celebrate Andy's life will be announced at a later time. The Adzima Funeral Home Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Andy, was the best if the best never uttered a bad word about anyone . He was always there if you needed him . You will be missed by everyone who ever met you .
Donna Saputo
Friend
May 9, 2020
My prayers go out to you and my sincere condolences to the entire DiStefano family.
Johnny Maronich
Friend
