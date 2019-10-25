|
|
Cora Norwood
Cora Norwood (previously Miller) passed away on October 24, 2019 after a heroic battle with illness. As she transitioned into the Lord's light, she was surrounded by her loving family and longtime companion, Samuel Ross.
Ms. Norwood was the beloved daughter of the late Macio James Norwood Sr. and Martha Lockard Norwood, sister of the late Macio Norwood Jr, Barbara Bivens of Naugatuck, CT and the late Kenneth Norwood of Willimantic, CT. Ms. Norwood is survived by two daughters and a son: Cheryl Gill of Bridgeport, CT; Cyndee DiMuzio of Bridgeport, CT; and Charles Miller of Stratford, CT; 3 grandchildren: Ryan Gill, Jamie DiMuzio, and Jessie DiMuzio; 1 great-grandson: Casey Gill and several nieces and nephews.
Ms. Norwood was born and raised in Norwalk, CT. She graduated from Norwalk High School in 1956 and went on to conquer a Bachelor's degree in Physical Education from Hampton University in 1960. In 1984, while serving as a teacher at St. Mary's High School in Greenwich, CT, she earned a Master's of Science in Counseling from The University Of Bridgeport.
A physical education teacher, basketball and softball coach at St. Mary's for twenty-four years, she then began teaching physical education and psychology at St. Joseph's in Trumbull, CT. Ms. Norwood continued her life's work challenging, nurturing, and guiding her students for thirteen more years. When she retired in 2004, she lived her dream of moving to South Carolina where she joyfully spent almost a decade before returning to Connecticut. An avid sportswoman and loyal friend – she was quick to laugh and share her joy with others. She had a knack for knowing just what to say to encourage family and close friends through rough patches. She played on several sports teams, competing in basketball, softball, and bowling. Later in life she developed a passion for golfing and enjoyed travelling and exploring different golf courses. Ms. Norwood will be dearly missed.
Calling hours will take place on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 4 to 7pm in the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 29th at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Reverend Elizabeth Leggett officiating. Interment will take place at a later date. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to order flowers visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 27, 2019