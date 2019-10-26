|
Cora Norwood
Cora Norwood (previously Miller) passed away on October 24, 2019 after a heroic battle with illness. Calling hours will take place on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 29th at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Reverend Elizabeth Leggett officiating. Interment will take place at a later date. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to order flowers, visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 27, 2019