|
|
Corey John Iodice
Corey John Iodice, 58 of Seffner, Florida (formerly of Fairfield), died tragically, in the line of duty, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was born in Bridgeport on August 31, 1961 to Russell and the late Patricia (Tupy) Iodice. Corey was a lifelong towing and recovery specialist who was well respected for his abilities to execute any recovery regardless of the circumstances. He was an anomaly in the towing industry and a consummate professional who was widely known as the guy who made safety his top priority. Corey took pride in working side by side with his brother Chris and their father Russ, during countless emergency situations for the Fairfield Police and Fire Services.
In 1991, they were each awarded a Civilian Service Medal from the town of Fairfield for saving the life of a victim involved in a horrific crash on Interstate 95. In his free-time, Corey loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, hiking and biking.
He is survived by his father, Russell, his siblings Robin, Cynthia (Connie), Keith, Christopher (Kristin) and Patricia. He will also be missed by his nieces, Kathryn, Jayme and Maddy, his nephew Roger and great-niece Elizabeth. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Michael (Mickey) and Julia Iodice, maternal grandparents, Steven and Elizabeth Tupy, step-grandfather Adam Komosinski, mother Patricia, brother Brian and his dog Dude, his loyal companion.
A memorial tow truck parade will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations in Corey's name can be made to: the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum at: 3315 Broad St., Chattanooga, TN 37408 or https://internationaltowingmuseum.org/donate/.
The Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. To send his family a note of condolence or to share a memory, please visit his tribute page at www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 30, 2020