Corinne E. Batchelor
Corinne E. (Shaughnessey) Batchelor, age 87, of Southport, passed away peacefully at her home on August 2, 2019. Born in New York City to Arthur and Frances Hessel, she grew up in Pelham NY and Westport CT. She was a graduate of Staples High School, attended Rosemont College in Bryn Mawr, PA and graduated from Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School in New York City. Prior to her retirement, she was an Executive Secretary of Stauffer Chemical Company (Westport) and Chrystal Brands (Southport.)
In 1952, she married Lt. John E. Shaughnessey upon his return from Korea. They had two children, John and Martha and resided in Fairfield. Corinne was predeceased by her infant child, Peter Joseph Shaughnessey. Corinne was an active mother in her children's lives and at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, where she was a member for more than 65 years. She played a crucial part in the care of her husband, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, to which he succumbed in 1973. In 1975, she married retired Fairfield public school teacher Joseph Batchelor and enjoyed 30 years of marriage until his death in 2005.
She is survived by her two loving children and their spouses, John E. Shaughnessey, Jr. and his wife, Michelle of Missoula, MT and Martha A. Gardner and her husband, Bill of Cambridge, MA; her stepdaughter, Frederica (Fritzi) Batchelor of Storrs, CT; her four adoring grandchildren, Sarah and Matthew Gardner and Peter and Jack Shaughnessey; her two brothers, Arthur G. Hessel, Jr. of Grisham, OR and Raymond S. Hessel and his wife, Cathy of Fairfield.
Friends played a central part in Corinne's life and she was loved by all who knew her. She was known as the queen of greeting cards and a ferocious competitor at the bridge table.
Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church. Interment to follow in St. Thomas Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, August 7th from 4-7 p.m. at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Road in Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163 or the Susan Fund (Helping Children Affected by Cancer), 8 Hilly Field Lane, Westport, CT 06880.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 5, 2019