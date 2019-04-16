Cullen D. Walsh

July 19,1979 - April 14, 2019Cullen D. Walsh, age 39, passed away suddenly on April 14, 2019. He was born in Whitman, MA and is survived and is deeply loved by his wife, Meredith A. (Brown) Walsh of Weston, CT, parents Bill and Joan Walsh of Whitman, MA, brother and sister-in-law David and Laura Walsh of Bridgewater, MA, sister and brother-in-law Beth and Tom Blinn of East Bridgewater, MA, sister Mary Walsh of Rockland, MA, sister and brother-in-law Cheryl and Bill Provost of Whitman, MA, brother and sister-in-law Billy and Kellie Walsh of Sandwich, MA and aunt MaryAnn Galbraith and her daughter Brittney Galbraith of Wallingford, CT. Cullen was a devoted and very proud uncle to his nieces and nephews Kaleigh Mackinnon, Shawn Provost, Erin and Katie Walsh, T.J. and Joey Blinn, and Adam, Nicholas and Zachary Walsh. He was predeceased by his nephew William Walsh.

Cullen was known for his compassion and soft smile, and his calm demeanor and personality put everyone at ease. A humble and genuinely all-around nice guy and beautiful person, Cullen was a devoted husband, dog lover, an amazing cook and an old soul who loved learning how to dance to big band and swing music, collecting old books and hosting dinner parties with friends and family. He was often the smartest guy in the room and was known for public speaking and problem-solving.

Cullen graduated with a degree in accounting from Boston College. He was a partner at Grant Thornton, LLP and was previously a Practice Fellow and an Assistant Director at the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) where he met his wife. He also previously worked at KPMG, LLP in the audit practice and the National office out of the Boston, MA and New York, NY offices.

The family will receive friends in the Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East, Westport, CT on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. All other services will be private. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America https://alzfdn.org/ or the ASPCA https://www.aspca.org/. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.hardingfuneral.com Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary