CURLEY WALKER
7/25/1952-2/29/2020 Curley Walker was born July 25, 1952 to the late William Calvin Walker Sr. and Frances Walker-Garvins in New York City. He entered eternal rest February 29, 2020. We loved him and he will be sadly missed.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 21, at Bethel AME, 110 Grove St. Bridgeport, CT. Interment will take place at Mt. Grove Cemetery, Easton, CT. Friends are invited to the viewing Saturday 10AM-11AM at the church.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 19, 2020