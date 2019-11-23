|
|
Curtis"Bud" Coffield
Curtis "Bud" Coffield entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., Cathedral of Praise C.O.G.I.C., 45 Gregory St., Bridgeport, CT. Family will receive guests from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, 985 Stratford Ave., Bridgeport, CT.
For more information, visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com
Published in Connecticut Post from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2019