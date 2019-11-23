Connecticut Post Obituaries
Baker-Isaac Funeral Services - Bridgeport
985 Stratford Avenue
Bridgeport, CT 06607
(203) 333-0468
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Cathedral of Praise C.O.G.I.C.
45 Gregory St.
Bridgeport, CT
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral of Praise C.O.G.I.C.
45 Gregory St.
Bridgeport, CT
Curtis"Bud" Coffield
Curtis "Bud" Coffield entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., Cathedral of Praise C.O.G.I.C., 45 Gregory St., Bridgeport, CT. Family will receive guests from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, 985 Stratford Ave., Bridgeport, CT.
For more information, visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com
Published in Connecticut Post from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2019
