Curtis Ray Johnson
Curtis Ray Johnson entered eternal rest on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., Messiah Baptist Church, 210 Congress St., Bridgeport, CT. The family will receive guests from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Interment at Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, 985 Stratford Ave., Bridgeport. For more information visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 3, 2019