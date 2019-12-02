Connecticut Post Obituaries
Baker-Isaac Funeral Services - Bridgeport
985 Stratford Avenue
Bridgeport, CT 06607
(203) 333-0468
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Messiah Baptist Church
210 Congress St
Bridgeport, CT
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Messiah Baptist Church
210 Congress St
Bridgeport, CT
Curtis Johnson Obituary
Curtis Ray Johnson
Curtis Ray Johnson entered eternal rest on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., Messiah Baptist Church, 210 Congress St., Bridgeport, CT. The family will receive guests from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Interment at Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, 985 Stratford Ave., Bridgeport. For more information visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 3, 2019
