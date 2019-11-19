|
C.W. (Cy) Sewell
Our beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Cy Sewell, 85, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2019 in Middletown, Connecticut surrounded by his devoted children.
Cy was born in Larned, Kansas to the late Clarence and Frances Sewell, and was predeceased by his most loving wife and best friend, Bonnie, and his dear grandson, Kevin.
Cy was the epitome of a life well lived, always pursuing life to the fullest and enjoying his family and oh, so many hobbies. He was a Navy veteran of the Korean War, and engineer for both Boeing and Sikorsky Aircraft. He and his dear Bonnie made their home in many places including Kansas, Washington, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Florida, thus allowing their children and grandchildren an abundance of adventures.
Cy is survived by his children, Mike (Dorothy) Sewell, Jon (Toma) Sewell, Robin (Steve) Daum, and Christopher (Allie) Sewell; by grandchildren Brian (Kelsey) Sewell, Jessica Palmisano, Hannah Palmisano, Kristen (fiancé Christopher Pawlowski) Sewell, Madeline Sewell, and Luna Sewell; and one great-grandson Gavin Sewell.
Cy's wisdom, humor, and compassion will be missed beyond words. Services will be private.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 22, 2019