Cynthia Helen (Huckabee) Campbell
January 20th 1969 - August 8th 2020
Cynthia Helen Campbell (Huckabee), age 51, passed away unexpectedly in her home in Bridgeport on Saturday, August 8, 2020 after a prolonged health condition. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends. She was predeceased by her devoted parents Carole and Harvey Huckabee. She is survived by her three loving children, Shane (Kristen) Campbell of Torrington, Lauren (Justin) Haire of New Milford, and Ryan Campbell of Bethel, her two sisters Christine Papp of Orange and Cathleen (David) Jorge of Stratford, and her four grandchildren, Shawn, Trace-Harvey, Isabella-Cynthia and Esme whom she loved dearly. She also had many nieces and nephews, lifelong friends (Donna, Vicky, George) and co-workers who will greatly miss her. Due to current health restrictions, a memorial service may be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to the National Kidney Foundation
.