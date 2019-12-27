Connecticut Post Obituaries
Services
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:45 PM
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
View Map
Cynthia Dokla Obituary
Cynthia L. Dokla
Cynthia Latham Zultowski Dokla, age 55, of Monroe, beloved wife of Alexander Dokla, passed away suddenly on December 18, 2019 in St. Vincent's Medical Center, Bridgeport. Cynthia was born in Bridgeport on September 7, 1964 daughter of Thomas Latham of Shelton and the late Joan Yakowicz Latham, and has been a lifelong area resident. She was a graduate of Masuk High School class of 1982 and was a member of the Russian Club in Shelton. Survivors in addition to her husband and father, include her devoted sons, Thomas Zultowski and his wife Jennifer of Derby, and Daniel Zultowski of Monroe and their father, Thomas Zultowski of Florida, a brother, Kevin Latham and his wife Diane of East Haven, a sister, Jennifer L. McAndrew and her husband Kevin of Milford, and several nieces and nephews. Friends may visit with Cynthia's family in the Adzima Funeral Home 50 Paradise Green Place Stratford on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. A prayer service will be at 4:45 p.m. All other services and interment will be private. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 2, 2020
