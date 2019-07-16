Connecticut Post Obituaries
Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-2213
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Saint Theresa Church
Cynthia R. Dugas
Cynthia R. Dugas, age 88, of Trumbull, died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Cynthia was born in Bridgeport to the late Frank and Wilma (Jablonsky) Dugas and had been a Trumbull resident for 53 years. She grew up in Bridgeport and graduated from Harding High School. Cynthia love gardening and planting flowers. Her dog Muffin was the love of her life. She enjoyed traveling extensively throughout Europe, Canada and the United States. Cynthia and her sister Beverly dressed alike and people always thought they were twins.
Cynthia gave 43 years of service to the State of Connecticut Judicial branch in the Adult Probation office, where she had been employed since its inception, retiring as a supervisor in April 1999. She was honored upon her retirement with a party where she received many citations from numerous state lawmakers, judges and coworkers. Her retirement party was featured in an article in the Bridgeport Post newspaper.
She is survived by her loving and devoted sister, Beverly Dugas of Trumbull; and her beloved dog, Muffin.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Wednesday July 24, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. DIRECTLY at Saint Theresa Church with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery. There will be no prior calling hours. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post from July 18 to July 21, 2019
