Cynthia Gail Rutkin

Cynthia Gail Rutkin Obituary
Cynthia Gail Rutkin
Cynthia "Gail" Rutkin, age 77, of Bridgeport, CT, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Springs at Watermark. Gail was born in Trenton, NJ, the daughter of the late Bernard Lewis and Phyllis Fish.
She dedicated her life to improving the lives of those living in the inner-city using both her master's degree in social work and her bachelor's degree. She spent decades servicing and working at ABCD/Inner City Children's Center until her retirement.
Gail was mother to four daughters: Erica Rutkin Keswin (Jeff) and Lauren Rutkin (Matthew Gewirtz) and adopted daughters, Kiki-Lei Cauthen and Crystal Foo. She had nine grandchildren: Julia, Caroline, and Daniel Keswin; Jake, Talia, and Sadie Gewirtz; and Michael, Gabriel, and Jubilee Burgos.
The Gail Rutkin Memorial Fund has been established through Temple B'nai Jeshurun at www.tbj.org in support of educational and youth programs in Bridgeport, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 17, 2020
