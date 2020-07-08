1/1
Cynthia Russell
1935 - 2020
Cynthia Sterling (Deery) Pincus Russell, Ph.D.
May 30, 1935 - June 11, 2020Cynthia Sterling (Deery) Pincus Russell, Ph.D. relished her life filled with family, music and professional and spiritual work. She attended Chapin, Putney, Radcliffe, and earned graduate degrees from Columbia and Union Institute. She raised three boys, Daniel Sterling, Jeremy Pincus, and Adam Pincus. She served on the clinical faculty at the Yale School of Medicine as Assistant Clinical Professor in Psychiatry. She founded Ezra Academy and the Connecticut Institute for Psychosynthesis. She published four books, dozens of articles, poetry, non-fiction and fiction. She served on the board of the Sterling House Community Center. She remained giving and resolutely independent until her last day, always valuing the spiritual above the material in all things. She is buried in Eretz HaChaim cemetery outside Jerusalem. She will be missed by her family as well as her many friends, colleagues and students.

Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 8, 2020.
