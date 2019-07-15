|
|
Cynthia Campbell Scudder
Cynthia Campbell Scudder passed away peacefully at home on July 6, 2019 at the age of 85. Cynthia was a devoted mother, accomplished pianist, avid gardener and cook and active supporter of the arts and the local church. For over 25 years, Cynthia was the Public Affairs Director for WEZN/Star 99.9 FM and the host of its weekly "Sunday Morning Report" program, interviewing experts on a wide range of fields, covering in detail issues of interest to residents of Fairfield County. Cynthia is survived by her children Matthew, Barbara and Samuel, her grandchildren Grace, Sophie, Isobel, Lois and Henry, and her sister Jean Mason of New Mexico. Cynthia will be remembered at services to be held at St. Timothy's Church in Fairfield on Tuesday, July 23rd at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her honor to the Greater Bridgeport Symphony Organization at:http://www.bptsym.org/new-page-1.
Published in Connecticut Post from July 16 to July 23, 2019