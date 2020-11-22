Czeslaw Sawko
Czeslaw H. Sawko age 86 of Stratford, loving husband to Maria Maciejowska Sawko passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, November 21, 2020 with his family by his side. Czeslaw was born in Poland to the late Stanislaw and Jadwiga Szuszkiewicz Sawko. He was a 2nd lieutenant in the Polish Army and Quarter Master. His passion was soccer, he was a soccer refree in Poland. Czeslaw worked many years as an electrical technician for Moore Special Tool.
In addition to his wife Maria, Czeslaw leaves behind his son Janusz Sawko, grandchildren Alex and Shannan Sawko, brother Mieczyslaw Sawko, several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife Maria Psiuk Sawko and his brother Jan Sawko.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 10am in St. Michael the Archangel Church Bridgeport followed by interment in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours will take place on Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. until time of services in the Frank Radozycki and Sons Funeral Home, 305 Pulaski St., Bridgeport, directly across from the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
and CT. Hospice in memory of Czeslaw. For online condolences and memorial tributes, visit us at commercehillfh.com