Damian P. Lake
Damian Paul Lake, age 61, of Orange passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Christina M. (Puente) Lake. Born in Rantoul, IL on August 12, 1958 and raised in Bridgeport, CT, he was the son of the late Helen Garcia Lake, and the cherished grandson of the late Manuel and Carmen (Sidoti) Garcia. He is also predeceased by his father, Alfred D. Lake. A 1976 graduate of Central High School, he also attended Housatonic Community College. His shared love of music with his late lifelong friend, Michael Harris, led to them co-managing Graf Wadman Records in Bridgeport for many years, where they could impart their passion for music on others. He later worked as a sales manager at Continental Tobacco and Candy, before eventually becoming the owner of Uptown News in Bridgeport, where he built many lasting friendships. For nearly 20 years, Damian has been employed by CSX Transportation – Albany Division at Oak Point Yard, Bronx, first as a Conductor, and then as a Locomotive Engineer. He was lover of fine food and a well-appointed cocktail in the correct glass. He enjoyed traveling, and found a deep connection to the music, food and culture of New Orleans. Laissez les bon temps rouler!! Damian was a true patron of the arts. He enjoyed the theater, museums and attending lectures, but his passion was live music, especially jazz. His strong conviction that knowledge is power led him to volunteer at Literacy Volunteers in New Haven as a tutor, to help those seeking to improve their reading skills. He was also an advocate for the oppressed and believed that there, but for the grace of God, go I. He was a compassionate and loving man who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. At the end of the day, he enjoyed nothing more than the comforts of home, which he shared with Christina and their cherished kitties. In addition to his beloved wife Christina of 28 years, he is survived by his mother-in-law, Audrey Puente of Sandy Hook, and was predeceased by his father-in-law, Calvin Puente, Jr., with whom he shared a close relationship. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Annette Puente of Alexandria, VA and Stacy Olson and her husband Mike of New Fairfield, and their son, Liam Snow, as well as his cousins, Walter Zayhowski, Jr., and Peter Zayhowski, and their families. He is also survived by lifelong friends, Andy Varrone, Bruce Maruszak and Tommy Kassery. Damian is also survived by Aunt Ginny and Uncle Denny Donahue, and cousins Kelly Donahue, Kim and Jim Viadero, and Richard Coates, his wife's loving family with whom he enjoyed sharing his life.
Due to the concerns at this time surrounding social gatherings, all funeral services will be held privately for the immediate family. A memorial service and celebration of Damian's life will be held at a later date, when gathering in larger groups is permitted. If you would like to be notified directly of this future memorial service, please email your contact information to MemorialForDamian@gmail.com. We will also post a notice in this publication prior to that memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Haven, 89 Mill Rd., North Haven, CT 06473, or the Equal Justice Initiative, 122 Commerce St, Montgomery, AL 36104. Arrangements have been entrusted to Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com
