Damien E. Karlidag, age 20, of Shelton, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Fort Eustis, while serving in the United States Army. Born in Waterbury on October 10, 1999, he was the beloved son of Shawna Mylen Vallillo and her husband Vincent Vallillo (Step-Father) of Shelton who raised him as his own, and Adem Karlidag and his wife Meredith (Step-Mother) of Milford. Damien graduated from high school in 2018 and went on to join the U.S. Army. He was stationed at Fort Eustis in Virginia and was training to become a helicopter mechanic. As a boy he was very artistic and enjoyed drawing, painting and music. He taught himself how to play the bass guitar and played in a band named Russtivez during high school. He was a kind hearted, all around great kid, as well as a loving son, brother and grandson, who will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, survivors include his loving siblings, Vivianna Vallillo, Vincent Vallillo and Saruhan Karlidag, his maternal grandmother, Laurie E. Mylen, as well as his Step Grandparents Anthony and Gail Vallillo, in addition to many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Joseph D. Mylen, Sr. Funeral services will take place on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow in Huntington Lawn Cemetery South, 268 Huntington St., Shelton. A wake will be held for relatives and friends to greet the family on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brain Tumor Alliance in honor of his brother Vincent. https://www.ctbta.org/join-fight/make-donation/
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 30, 2019