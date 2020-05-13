Dan Callahan
1989 - 2020
Daniel Carroll Callahan
Daniel Carroll Callahan, born May 24, 1989 in Bridgeport, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 in Fairfield. He is survived by his parents Eileen Brannelly and Tim, brother Patrick, sister Colleen (Caleb) Cerling, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends. He was predeceased by his grandparents Agnes and Joseph Callahan and Jeanne and John Brannelly. Dan graduated from Fairfield Warde High School and went on to receive his bachelor's degree from Southern Connecticut State University and his master's degree in Special Education from Fairfield University.
Dan was an Educational Trainer and Paraprofessional in the Fairfield Public School system, working one-on-one with special needs students. He loved what he did and was committed to the integrity and acceptance of his students. Outside of school, Dan volunteered for the Unified Club at Fairfield Woods Middle School, allowing special needs students to participate in sports.
Dan coached football and lacrosse at Fairfield Warde High School and football for Fairfield Youth Football. He was a mentor to his players and a loved and valued member of the coaching community.
Dan was the youngest of three and had many cousins, but he always stood out. He rooted for the New York Mets, Denver Broncos, and Colorado Avalanche. He played sports his whole life and in high school was a force to be reckoned with on the lacrosse and football fields.
Dan had a big, light-hearted personality and would light up any room he walked into. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and crazy sayings. Dan was incredibly sensitive and private and never boasted of his accomplishments. The family is overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time, and amazed by the countless stories of how Dan touched so many people's lives. If you would like to share a photo or a story to be included in a book of memories for his family, please email rememberingdancallahan@gmail.com or go to larsonfh.com.
Due to current restrictions for large gatherings, services will be limited to family, but a memorial event in his honor will be held later this summer.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, you consider making a donation to Autism Speaks or the Unified Club at Fairfield Woods Middle School.



Published in Connecticut Post on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Memorial service
May 13, 2020
I am deeply sorry for your loss of Dan. He was clearly an amazing person, cherished by many. I am keeping all of you in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Alice
May 13, 2020
Callahan family- I am so truly heartbroken over the void in your lives with Dans passing. Please know you are in my familys thoughts and prayers. You are Jennys second family and thus part of mine. Love to you all. - Iris Hulse (Jennys mom)
Iris Hulse
Friend
May 13, 2020
Tim, sorry to hear the passing of your son. My deepest sympathy to you, your wife and and your whole family. Rob Macauda
Robert Macauda
Friend
May 13, 2020
My condolences to you and your family. Well I only started to work with Dan this past year at Fairfield Ludlow High School. I could always count on Dan to make me laugh. He loved working with students with special needs yet he never treated them as other or less than. Dan was a big guy with an even bigger heart and he will be missed.
Louisa Frederick
Coworker
