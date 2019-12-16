|
|
Dana L. Chaisson
Dana L. Chaisson, 43, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019, at St. Vincent's Medical Center with family by her side. A lifelong resident of Fairfield, Dana was born on December 3, 1976. Dana was a 1994 graduate of Fairfield High School and attended Eastern CT State University. Dana was a true friend to all, with a beautiful smile always ready to help. Dana was full of love for all animals, loved cooking her favorite meals and her daily rides with Scott to St. Mary's by the Sea. A perfect day would be sun on her face, sand between her toes while Dave Mathews played on her headset. Survivors include her mother, Barbara Barber and stepfather Terry Barber of Fairfield, stepsister Kim Barber and Charlie McQuade of Fairfield, stepsister Leanne Barber O'Sullivan and her husband Kerry of Tennessee, stepbrother Terry Barber, Jr. of Monroe, several nieces and nephews, along with her Love, Soul mate and Companion Scott M. Lumley of Fairfield, her furry kitty girls Miss Jessie and Gracie Mae and her favorite barking friend Pepe. Dana was predeceased by her brother, Bill Barber and her grandparents Betty and Bill Gould. All services will be private. Those wishing to make a memorial donation in her name may do so to: of CT,126 Monroe Turnpike, Trumbull, CT 06611. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 17, 2019