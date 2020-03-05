|
Dana K. McPadden
Dana K. Allweier McPadden, age 47, beloved wife of Kevin McPadden, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 with her devoted husband and her brother by her side. Born on February 4, 1973 in Bridgeport she was the daughter of the late Werner and Penelope Pekar Allweier. Dana's uncanny ability to impact people around her was apparent in her work as a respiratory therapist at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was an amazing, strong woman and it showed in October 2018 when she ran and completed the 26.2 Marine Corps Marathon. She would do anything for her family and friends and her smile and presence could light up a room. But above all she loved time with her family, especially her husband. They loved watching the Yankees, traveling the world, attending many concerts and creating memories to last a lifetime. To know her was to love her; she will be deeply missed by those who loved her. In addition to her devoted and loving husband Kevin, survivors include a son, Mathieu McPadden, her brother Karl Allweier of Stanfordville, NY, uncle, Nick Pekar and his wife Laureen, father and mother-in-law, Michael Sr. and Beverly McPadden, brothers-in-law, Brian McPadden and his wife Christine and Michael McPadden Jr and his wife Michele, nephews and nieces, Michael III, Sophia, Ryan, Dylan and Delaney; as well as several cousins and dear friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Neal Fischbach and the doctors and staff of Bruckner Oncology in the Bronx for the professional and loving care given to Dana.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave, Shelton. Interment will follow in Lawn Cemetery South, Shelton. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, CT 06611. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Marilyn Goldstone Foundation, 5 Foxwood Rd., Trumbull, CT 06611 or Project Purple, www.projectpurple.org. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 8, 2020