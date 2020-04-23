|
Dana A. Turczak
Dana A. (Owen) Turczak, age 35, of Trumbull passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Andrew Turczak. Born in Bridgeport on April 3, 1985 she was a daughter of Joseph and Geri (Eannotti) Owen of Stratford. A graduate of St. Joseph High School, Dana later attended and earned her BA in Journalism & Interactive Digital Design from Quinnipiac University where she was a proud member of the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority and a former Editor in Chief of The Chronicle newspaper. An affectionate and devoted daughter, wife, mother, sister, and friend of many, she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her beloved husband Andrew of 8 years and her parents, Joseph and Geri, other survivors include her darling son, Troy Turczak, whom she adored more than anything, her sister, Jenna Owen of Brooklyn, NY as well as her cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, and her numerous lifelong friends. She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Edmund and Jeanette Owen and her maternal grandparents, Joseph and Dorothy Eannotti.
Dana's artistic talents and passion for writing were displayed throughout her career as a successful copy writer and creative director both at Ryan Partnership & Scrum50, and in the creation of her Danadoodles illustrations. She will be dearly remembered for her generosity, positivity and infectious smile.
Due to the concerns facing everyone at this difficult time surrounding social gatherings, all funeral services and interment will be held privately for the immediate family. A memorial service celebrating Dana's life will be held at a later date, once we can gather again comfortably in groups. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made through the funeral home towards an education fund being established for her son, Troy, and meaningful charitable donations towards breast cancer research & care on behalf of Dana. Arrangements have been entrusted to Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 24, 2020