Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-6543
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Cronin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Cronin Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Cronin Jr. Obituary
Daniel F. Cronin Jr.
Daniel Francis Cronin, Jr., age 97, of East Windsor, NJ, passed away April 27, 2019. He was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Daniel Francis Cronin Sr. and Mary Lyon (Stobo) Cronin. He was recently predeceased by his beloved wife Lois (Baldwin) Cronin, and predeceased by his sister, Ruth Sampson (formerly Marie Cronin). He is survived by four children Dr. Harold Cronin and his wife Linda of Trumbull, CT, Glenn Cronin and his wife Mary of Chester Springs, PA, Jeffrey Cronin of Fairfield, CT and Catherine Bravo of East Windsor, NJ; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Dan started his teaching career after receiving an honorable discharge from the military. He went on to develop academic programming integrating technology into the classroom, and he became a principal. Dan was an active participant in various Unitarian Churches, played the piano frequently, and wrote humorous newsletters for his retirement community and assisted living community. Friends and family are invited to attend his memorial service on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull, CT. The interment will be private for immediate family only. Friends may greet the family on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
Download Now