Daniel F. Cronin Jr.

Daniel Francis Cronin, Jr., age 97, of East Windsor, NJ, passed away April 27, 2019. He was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Daniel Francis Cronin Sr. and Mary Lyon (Stobo) Cronin. He was recently predeceased by his beloved wife Lois (Baldwin) Cronin, and predeceased by his sister, Ruth Sampson (formerly Marie Cronin). He is survived by four children Dr. Harold Cronin and his wife Linda of Trumbull, CT, Glenn Cronin and his wife Mary of Chester Springs, PA, Jeffrey Cronin of Fairfield, CT and Catherine Bravo of East Windsor, NJ; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Dan started his teaching career after receiving an honorable discharge from the military. He went on to develop academic programming integrating technology into the classroom, and he became a principal. Dan was an active participant in various Unitarian Churches, played the piano frequently, and wrote humorous newsletters for his retirement community and assisted living community. Friends and family are invited to attend his memorial service on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull, CT. The interment will be private for immediate family only. Friends may greet the family on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com. Published in Connecticut Post on July 7, 2019