1/1
Daniel F. Gallichio Sr.
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel F. Gallichio Sr.
Daniel Francis Gallichio Sr. of Shelton, CT passed away on November 10, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital at the age of 78. He was born in Stamford, CT on July 27, 1942. He was the loving son of Daniel Vito and Elizabeth (Viehbrook) Gallichio.
Daniel is survived by his beloved wife Carol (Michaud) Gallichio of 55 years. His loving daughter and son-in-law, Maryella and Scott Clark and his son Daniel Gallichio, Jr. His two grandchildren, Zachary and Paige Clark. He is also survived by his brother Joseph Gallichio, his sister and brother-in-law Deborah and Keith Stadler, his brother and sister-in-law Richard and Lisa Gallichio. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law Donna and Daniel Devarti, and by his niece and goddaughter Deborah Devarti Gilronan.
Daniel honorably served in the military and then became a Stamford police officer for 27 years. His passion was restoring antique cars and carpentry work.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24th at St. Philip Church, 1 Father Conlon Place in Norwalk, CT. Seating is limited – to attend, please make reservations by visiting the parish website www.stphilipnorwalk.org or by calling the parish office 203-847-4549. His burial to follow at St. John's Cemetery in Darien, CT.
In compliance with state mandates and the safety of all those attending the services, it is mandatory to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. To leave a condolence message online for the family, please visit the family guestbook to share memories at www.bosakfuneralhome.com or www.facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.


Published in Stamford Advocate & Connecticut Post on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Philip Church
Funeral services provided by
Bosak Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902-6010
203-325-9300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bosak Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved