Daniel F. Nyzio, Sr.

Daniel Frank (Dinky) Nyzio, 89, returned to his heavenly home on May 5, 2019. Daniel was born on May 9, 1929 to Apolonia (Twardowska) and Alojzy Nyzio in Dupont, Pennsylvania. As a child, he blasted coal at 10 years old, and worked on local farms. He attended Dupont High School, graduating in 1947. After high school, Daniel moved to Southern Connecticut. When he was drafted into the United States Army in 1951, he completed basic training at Indian Town Gap, PA. He then served his country for 2 years as Sgt. First Class, in the Korean War. After the war he returned to CT and resumed employment at Metro Body/International Harvester as an hourly employee advancing through the ranks up to General Manager. There he met many of his lifelong friends. During the recession he worked in the construction trade. He was greatly skilled at carpentry and concrete work. He took pride transitioning those skills by helping family and friends with home improvements. He eventually returned to manufacturing and retired from Heim Corporation. Daniel was a hardworking man of great integrity with a deep devotion to his family. He was very generous helping others in times of need. He liked gardening, hunting, cabin trips and having a good time with family and friends. In Bridgeport, CT he was a member of St. Michaels Church and the White Eagles. He was also a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, VFW Post 4909, and the Polish American Citizens Club, in Dupont. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 62 years, Charlotte (Kuna), three children: Marysia (Jay), Juzi (Joe), and Danusz (Jessie); three grandchildren: Nicole, Lukasz, and Daniel III; a sister Julia, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Daniel was predeceased by his daughter Katherine, his brothers, Frank, Joseph, John, Edward, and sisters Eva, MaryAnn, Lottie and Mary. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, May 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Kiesinger Funeral Home at 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 11. Published in Connecticut Post on May 7, 2019