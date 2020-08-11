1/1
Daniel Hogan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel J. Hogan
Daniel J. Hogan, age 96 of Cheshire (formerly of Ansonia), beloved husband of the late Marrietta Gauvin Hogan, died peacefully at the CT Hospice on August 7, 2020. A walk through visitation to celebrate Daniel's life will take place on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia. Please be advised that all protocol, screening and social restrictions of the Covid-19 Pandemic will be exercised. A Mass of Christian Burial, meeting directly at church, will be celebrated on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Church of the Assumption, 61 North Cliff Street, Ansonia. Interment with Military Honors will follow at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Assumption School, Ansonia. Full obituary and online condolences may be found at www.wakeleememorial.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
167 Wakelee Avenue
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 734-1490
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved