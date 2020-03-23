|
Daniel Justo
Daniel Justo passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Bridgeport Hospital after struggling with complications due to diabetes. He was 66.
Dan was born in Acushnet, MA on June 12, 1953. He spent most of his life as a resident of Bridgeport, CT. Dan was a professional painter for both residential and commercial properties but was unable to work the last decade of his life due to the severity of his diabetic condition. Dan was a man of few words who loved television, dessert, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren. He lived simply and selflessly while doing his best to minimize any burden on his loved ones.
Dan will be missed by his daughter Marissa Finn and her husband John of Meriden; grandchildren, Cassondra Justo, Sean Finn and Mia Finn; brother, Michael Justo of Bridgeport; sister, Mary Crowley of Stratford; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Domingos Justo, mother Laurinda Justo (Goncalves), brother Dennis Justo, son Daniel R. Justo and grandson Daniel Wade Finn.
A memorial event for family and close friends will be held at a future date however all are welcome to celebrate Dan's life by sending donations in his memory to the American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org/donate.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 24, 2020