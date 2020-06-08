Daniel Martin King
Daniel Martin King, youngest son of the late Earl and Janice Green King passed away suddenly on May 22, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., Baker-Isaac Funeral Services Chapel, 985 Stratford Ave., Bridgeport, CT. Family will receive guests from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the chapel. Interment will take place at MT. Grove Cemetery, 2675 North Ave., Bridgeport, CT. For more information, visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 8, 2020.