Daniel Kwoka Jr.
Daniel Kwoka Jr., age 78, of Stratford, passed away peacefully on October 3rd, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family. Mr. Kwoka was born in Derby, CT to the late Daniel and Julia Kowtko Kwoka. He was a Foreman of Quality Control and Receiving at Sikorsky Aircraft (Stfd) for many years. Mr. Kwoka was an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. He served in the 59st Fighter Interceptor Squadron. He was one of the original volunteer EMTs with Stratford EMS. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Beatrice Malisek Kwoka and his siblings Phil Kwoka of Seymour (Mary Kwoka) and Nick Kwoka of VA. He is survived by his other siblings Bill Kwoka of TX (Peg Kwoka), Sandy Dunican of VA and Elizabeth Brindisi fo TN (Frank Brindisi). His son Daniel Kwoka, his daughter Karen Panza and her husband Stephen; his grandson Christopher Kwoka all of Stratford and many nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral service on Tuesday, October 8th at 9:15 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford. Interment in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may call on Monday, October 7th from 4-8 p.m. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019