Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-6543
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Kwoka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Kwoka Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Kwoka Jr. Obituary
Daniel Kwoka Jr.
Daniel Kwoka Jr., age 78, of Stratford, passed away peacefully on October 3rd, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family. Mr. Kwoka was born in Derby, CT to the late Daniel and Julia Kowtko Kwoka. He was a Foreman of Quality Control and Receiving at Sikorsky Aircraft (Stfd) for many years. Mr. Kwoka was an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. He served in the 59st Fighter Interceptor Squadron. He was one of the original volunteer EMTs with Stratford EMS. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Beatrice Malisek Kwoka and his siblings Phil Kwoka of Seymour (Mary Kwoka) and Nick Kwoka of VA. He is survived by his other siblings Bill Kwoka of TX (Peg Kwoka), Sandy Dunican of VA and Elizabeth Brindisi fo TN (Frank Brindisi). His son Daniel Kwoka, his daughter Karen Panza and her husband Stephen; his grandson Christopher Kwoka all of Stratford and many nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral service on Tuesday, October 8th at 9:15 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford. Interment in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may call on Monday, October 7th from 4-8 p.m. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
Download Now