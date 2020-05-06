Daniel Letizia
Daniel Joseph Letizia, Sr.
Dan "Sabu" Letizia, age 82, of Trumbull (formerly of Norwalk), CT left this world on May 3, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center, Bridgeport. We thank the dedicated and courageous hospital staff for all they did for Dan and for so many others during this time.
Born and raised in Norwalk, CT, Dan was the son of Joseph "Uncle Joe" Letizia and Jennie Pinto Letizia. Dan was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran. He went on to serve in the U.S. State Department and saw much of the world in his time of honorable service to the country that he loved. Upon returning from his service abroad, Dan established himself as a successful owner of Uncle Joe's restaurant and later Phoenix Limousine. Dan loved to tell stories of his youth and travels. During his time in New York City in the early 60's, Dan often appeared at open mic poetry readings at Café Wha? in Greenwich Village where he delivered his original verse with unique flair and gusto! A diehard and lifelong fan of the Brooklyn (L.A.) Dodgers; he played, coached and umpired the sport of baseball for much of his life. He coached both of his sons' baseball teams and took great pride in their achievements both on and off the field. He was also a mentor for the players he coached over the years and was adored by them all. In his later years, Dan took special delight in his grandchildren's sports, interests and activities. He never missed a single game or event. He was their biggest supporter in whatever they tried. Dan was an avid fan of horseracing and was often quite lucky at three card poker and roulette! He loved to enjoy a nice glass of red wine with a good meal at the Mohegan Sun Casino. Dan was married for 43 years to the love of his life, Gertrude "Gertie" Potenziani Letizia, and now rests in eternal peace with her. In addition to his beloved parents and wife, Dan was predeceased by his brother Louis Letizia and sister Victoria Letizia Cook. He is survived by his sister, Mary Letizia Massaro, who, in his own words, 'was like a mother' to him. Dan is also survived by his sons, Daniel Joseph Letizia, Jr., Dennis Louis Letizia and his wife, Michele Segers Letizia, two granddaughters, Madison Shae Letizia and Morgan Rhae Letizia as well as two grandsons, Brendan Gerard Letizia and Nicholas John Letizia, Erin Kelly, and many beloved nieces and nephews. In his time on earth, Dan touched so many lives and cherished his family and lifelong friendships, most especially his best friend of 72 years, Joe Mastrianna. He will be profoundly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dan's memory can be made to Norwalk Education Foundation at www.norwalkeducation.org or mailed to 125 East Avenue, 3rd Floor, Norwalk CT 06851.
Due to social/health concerns at this time surrounding public gatherings, funeral services and interment will be held privately for the immediate family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Collins Funeral Home, Norwalk where online condolences may be left by visiting us at collins-funeral.com

Published in The Hour & Connecticut Post on May 6, 2020.
May 6, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. I am so very sorry to hear of Uncle Joe's, and Vicky's, passing also. We loved Uncle Joe's Restaurant so much!
Diane Meng
Friend
May 6, 2020
Danny and Dennis Sorry for your loss
Roger
Friend
May 6, 2020
RIP Mr. Letizia It was a pleasure to know you and to work with you. My Condolences to Danny and Dennis and the rest of his family.
Roger Jr
Friend
May 5, 2020
Greart man good friend
Robert
Friend
May 5, 2020
Dan was a great mentor to all the girls on Notre Dame softball team. He never missed a game and always had something to say about Madison and my grandaughter Michele Luk. So very sorry to all the family.
Michael Logan
Friend
May 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. We had good times with your dad and mom
Marlene
Friend
May 5, 2020
Danny and all the Letizia Family were very kind to me as a kid while eating in the backroom with the whole family on Saturdays. We could not wait as kids to get our pizza. I worked across the street from the restaurant B&T Texaco until I entered the military. I always went to Letizias' for lunch when I could and when times were a little tough I was treated to a sandwich sometimes at the back door.. God Bless the Letizia Family. Thanks for being who you have always been. Danny, God's Speed
Charles Williams
Friend
May 5, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the Letizia family. We loved Dan for many, many years, and considered him a member of our family. We'll treasure the memories shared and the many wonderful conversations we had about family, friends and baseball.
Jeff, Mastrianna
Friend
May 5, 2020
He was a great person to have known. Always had a great story to tell. Thoughts and prayers go out to the Letizia family.
Brian Holecz
Friend
