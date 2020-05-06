Danny and all the Letizia Family were very kind to me as a kid while eating in the backroom with the whole family on Saturdays. We could not wait as kids to get our pizza. I worked across the street from the restaurant B&T Texaco until I entered the military. I always went to Letizias' for lunch when I could and when times were a little tough I was treated to a sandwich sometimes at the back door.. God Bless the Letizia Family. Thanks for being who you have always been. Danny, God's Speed

Charles Williams

Friend