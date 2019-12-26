|
|
Reverend Daniel Lynch
Reverend Daniel James Lynch, S.M.A. was born on November 18, 1948 in Bridgeport, CT, the son of the late Daniel Robert and Ann Evanick Lynch. He became a member of the Society of African Missions (SMA Fathers) on May 11, 1973 and was ordained to the priesthood in September 1, 1973, at St. Anthony's Chapel, the SMA Provincial Headquarters, in Tenafly. He served as a missionary in Liberia from 1973 to 1978. He was one of the first from the American Province to serve on the missions in Tanzania, from 1978 -1980. Returning to the USA, Fr. Dan was assigned to the SMA community in Dedham, MA, where he served as a Clinical Pastoral Education Supervisor at what is now known as Holy Family Hospital, in Methuen, MA, until 1992. Afterwards, he became part of the Lay Associate Program formation team, in the SMA community located in Takoma Park, MD. He diligently served there until his retirement in the year 2018. Fr. Dan was a profound admirer of the Carmelite spirituality of St. John of the Cross, St. Teresa of Avila, and Therese of Lisieux. He did courses on Carmelite spirituality at the WTU in Washington, DC. He was a prolific writer in spirituality and prayer. Fr. Dan was an avid reader, loved nature and had a deep love for silence and contemplation. He took his retirement at his family home in Bridgeport, CT. Due to illness, he relocated to the Provincialate in Tenafly, NJ, in June 2019. Fr. Dan died peacefully in his sleep on the morning of December 20, 2019. Fr. Dan is survived by his sisters Ann Marie Lynch Ocetnik and her husband Andrew of Milford, CT, Sr. Kathleen Lynch, S.N.D. and his uncle Fr. Michael Evanick of Merrilville, IN as well as cousins and friends. Viewing will be on Friday December 27th, 2019, from 3-9 p.m. at St. Anthony's Chapel, The Mission 23 Bliss Avenue, Tenafly, NJ 07670. Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Saturday December 28th, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. Interment at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly. Repass at the SMA Hall will immediately follow.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 27, 2019