Daniel William Merlo
January 21, 1953-May 6, 2020On May 6, 2020, Daniel (Danny) Merlo, cherished father, beloved grandfather, and a friend to many entered into eternal rest at the young age of 67, with his loving family at his side.
Born January 21, 1953 in Bridgeport, CT, he is the son of the late Valentino and Wilma (Demovich) Merlo. Danny's children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life. He enjoyed his life and was happiest when spending time with his family and friends. He was a person of faith and his indomitable spirit encouraged his family and friends to persist in the face of any struggle that came their way. The legacy of Daniel's generosity, wisdom, tenaciousness and resilience will live on through them.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents, the love of his life (Evelyn Anzolletti-Merlo); one sister and two brothers. Danny is survived by three amazing daughters and three wonderful sons-in-law, Danielle Estrada, wife of Robert Estrada, Dana Husk, wife of Richard Husk and Dawn Merlo, wife of Jose Malave. He is also survived by his two brothers, Jim and Frank Merlo and his honorable companion, Oreo. Danny has several nieces and nephews who he was always very proud of.
He will be remembered for late night television with his grandkids, mid-day naps (who are we kidding any time of the day Naps); cheering for his favorite catcher of all time at her softball game; cheering for his favorite hockey player; cheering for his favorite baseball player; cheering for his favorite soccer player(s); card games; meaningful conversations; driving Grandpa to endless destinations; sticking out his tongue when he thought you weren't looking; his distinctive voice; his singing; his Smile; Christmas decorations, his love of dogs; and his financial support to the CT lottery. He was a very proud grandfather and was excited to become a great-grandpa later this year. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all that were lucky enough to have known him. Funeral Services will be private due to Social Distancing. A celebration of Daniel's life will be held at a later date. Any donations are appreciated and may be made to the SPCA of Connecticut or the Bridgeport Animal Shelter. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 12, 2020.