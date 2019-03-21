Daniel C. Paoletti

November 25, 1958 - March 16, 2019

Daniel C. Paoletti, age 60, entered into eternal life, peacefully on March 16, 2019. Born and raised in Bridgeport, he was a graduate of Central High School and was employed at Sikorsky Aircraft. Dan and his family were most proud of his accomplishment of being assigned to build and maintain the Presidential Aircraft. A testament to Daniel is his many enduring friendships spanning from his childhood (The Brook), the Bridgeport YMCA, local restaurants, through those graced to recently have met him. Daniel was an avid sports fan, who loved the New York Yankees and New York Giants, and most enjoyed his time coaching his sons in little league. The Paoletti Family would like to express their gratitude and love to his friends, too numerous to mention, doctors and nurses for their continued care, support, and devotion through the years of Dan's courageous battle regarding his health.

Daniel is survived by his beloved sons, Daniel, Michael and Ryan; his parents, Frederick and Barbara (Buckley) Paoletti; brothers and sisters, Frederick (Diane) Paoletti, Christopher (Joy) Paoletti, Thomas (Joanna) Cafora, Leisa Ballaro, Kimmarie Battaglia, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY in Our Lady Peace Church, 651 Stratford Rd., Stratford. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. In lieu of flowers, please make Donations to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, in memory of Daniel. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary