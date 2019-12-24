|
|
Daniel S. Peal
Daniel S. Peal, age 30 of Lordship, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was born in Bridgeport to Therese (Panton) and Christopher Shea.
Daniel lived in Lordship for most of his life. He graduated Notre Dame High School class of 2007 where he played for the Lancer football team. He attended UNH for a year studying criminal Justice. He worked for Sikorsky Aviation for 10 years as an electrical assembler, worked on a variety of military aircraft but spent most of his time working on the naval hawk line. He also traveled for the company to help assemble aircraft and train their crew. He relocated to Florida for a time and recently moved back home and began working at ASML in Wilton. Daniel enjoyed fishing and golfing and was a big sports fan. He especially loved being an uncle to his two cherished nieces, Adianna and Skye.
In addition to his loving parents, Daniel is survived by his sister, Shannon Peal; his beloved nieces, Adianna and Skye; his grandmother, Doris Kiser; his grandparents Eleanor and Cornelius Shea; his uncles, Patrick Panton and wife Susan, Patrick Shea and wife Rosemary, and Edward Cummings; his aunts, Laurie Picerno, Tammy Simmons and husband Anthony, and Barbara Panton; and many special cousins and friends.
Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. directly at Our Lady of Peace Church, 651 Stratford Road, Stratford officiated by Rev. Nicholas Pavia. Interment will be private. Friends may call on Friday from 4-8 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. In lieu of flowers, donations in Daniel's memory may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 25, 2019