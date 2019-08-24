|
|
Daniel S. Pivarnik, Sr.
Daniel S. Pivarnik, Sr., age 75 of Milford, passed away August 22, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. Daniel was born in Bridgeport, July 3, 1944, son of the late William C. Pivarnik, Sr. and Margaret M. Lesinsky Pivarnik. Active in many organizations, he was a life member of the National Rifle Association, the President of the Great Meadows Sports Men, and Treasurer of the National Management Association. He was also a member of the Thaddeus Kosciuszko Society, the Park City pool League, the New Haven Dart League, the City of Milford Golf League where he was the 1998 City Champ, the Vice-President of the Knightriders MC, the Chairman of the Board of the East End Yacht Club, and a member of the New Haven County Sherriff's Association. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Mary Ann Michaud Pivarnik, his son Daniel S. Pivarnik, Jr., his brother Ronald E. Pivarnik, and several nieces, nephews, and in-laws. He was predeceased by his brothers, William C. Pivarnik, Jr., Robert R. Pivarnik, Sr., and Richard J. Pivarnik, Sr. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish), 70 Gulf St., Milford. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Feed the Children, P.O. Box 36, Oklahoma City, OK 73101-0036. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 25, 2019