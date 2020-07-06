Daniel R. Buckley
SPC Daniel R. Buckley of HHC, 1-102nd INF, Bn, age 26, of Naugatuck, died on Friday, July 3, 2020. Daniel was born in Milford on July 10, 1993 to Daniel J. Buckley Jr. and Corinne Cammarano. Danny graduated from Naugatuck Highschool and was on the football and swim team. He also volunteered for The Special Olympics
. He was an avid New York Mets and Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed fishing with his grandfather. Danny will be dearly missed by his family and many friends. Survivors, in addition to his parents, include his brother CJ Cammarano (Angelica) of Milford and nephew and niece, Raymond and Amelia Cammarano; maternal grandparents, Carol and Richard Cammarano of Milford and uncle, Hugh Buckley (Mariann) of West Haven. Daniel was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Daniel J. Buckley Sr. and Margaret Buckley and by his maternal great-grandparents, Raymond and Nancy Cammarano. Friends and family may call on Thursday, July 9th from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. in The Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. A Graveside Service and the interment will be held in Saint Mary Cemetery, Milford following calling hours at 11:30 a.m. with full military honors. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
