Daniel Andrew Racz, Sr.

Daniel Andrew Racz, Sr., age 65, of Bridgeport, husband of Susan Alice Hawksley passed on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Bridgeport. Born in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late Alexander K. Racz and Ella Julia Kelemen Racz. Daniel was employed by the Norden's Company as a Senior Electronic Technician and retired after 25 years of service. He was the past member of the Brotherhood at the First United Church of Christ. He was a big Nascar Fan. He loved life, being with his family, especially his grandchildren. Survivors in addition to his beloved wife, Susan, include 4 sons, Daniel A. Racz Jr., Jason A. Racz and fiancée Jenn Alvarez, Matthew S. Racz, Christopher S. Hawksley and his fiancée Melissa Lugo, 2 daughters Christina S. Racz, Kaitlin I. Racz and her fiancé Sean Calderon, 7 grandchildren, Déjà, Jeremiah, Hailey, Tyler, Noah, Sophie and Madison. He is also survived by his sister Robin Racz, several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Dennis & D'Arcy-Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main St., Stratford.

Services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Tibor Kiraly, officiating. Burial will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield. To offer online condolences, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com.