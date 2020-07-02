Daniel Roberts

Daniel W. Roberts
On July 1, 2020, Dan Roberts, 79, beloved husband of Hildegard, passed away after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
Dan was predeceased by his daughter Lisa Roberts and his four brothers, George, Paul, Thomas and James.
Dan for many years worked as a technician for GE and Black and Decker. He served in the Air Force, one year of which he spent in Greenland of which he had many fond memories.
In his younger years Dan enjoyed camping and hiking and he played a pretty good game of pool. His favorite music was reggae to which he liked to dance.
Besides his wife, Dan is survived by his daughter Kristen Neumann, his grandsons Eike and Kai Neumann, his stepdaughter Carolyn Artes, and his step grandchildren Kara, Lindsey and Michael O'Dwyer.
