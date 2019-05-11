Daniel Rodriguez III

Daniel Rodriguez III, age 70, unexpectedly entered into eternal rest on May 9, 2019. He was the beloved and devoted husband of forty-two years to RoseMarie Payne Rodriguez. Mr. Rodriguez was born in Bridgeport on August 22, 1948, son of Daniel Rodriguez, Jr. of Shelton and the late Julia Alejos Rodriguez. A resident of Derby for forty-four years, he was employed as a Lead Foreman/Lineman for United Illuminating for thirty-four years, until his retirement in 2009. A proud veteran, he honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era and later went on to serve in the Army National Guard for fifteen years earning the rank of Sergeant E-5. Dan loved socializing and was a member of the Catholic War Veterans Post 1562 in Derby and the American Legion Sutter-Terlizzi Post 16 in Shelton. He was also a former Derby Pop Warner football coach. In addition to his wife Rosie, he leaves to cherish his memory, daughters, Jessica Marulli (Matthew) of Fredericksburg, VA and Danielle Valenti (Philip) of Naugatuck, a son, Brandon Rodriguez (Jennie) of Ansonia, a brother, Michael Rodriguez (Karen) of Beaufort, SC, sisters, Christina Anthony, Theresa Rodriguez and Catalina Rodriguez of Stratford, grandchildren, Bella and Matthew Marulli, Tyler and Ryan Valenti and Lola Ann and Everlie Rose Rodriguez and several nieces, nephews and good friends. He was predeceased by granddaughters, Mia Rose and Penelope Ann Rodriguez. Danny was a loyal family man and friend who gained the love and trust of anyone he met. Everyone knew him as "Dan Rod" while he lovingly referred to others as "Coach". He enjoyed vacationing with family to Virginia Beach, watching the Army football games, Thursday mornings with his breakfast club and watching the History channel. Most importantly, he loved keeping his bride happy. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday May 16, 2019, from 4-7 pm in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. On Friday at 11:00 am, his funeral will take place at Christ Episcopal Church, 56 South Cliff Street in Ansonia for Burial Office and Holy Communion followed by U.S. Army military honors. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Daniel's memory may be made to Christ Episcopal Church. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com. Published in Connecticut Post on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary