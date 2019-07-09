|
|
Daniel Roman
August 29, 1929 - July 6, 2019
Daniel Roman, Sr. of Monroe, CT passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Rose Marie "Pat," and children, Nikki Judy Wyllie (Timothy), Daniel Roman, Jr. (Marlyn Jackson) and Trish Hollman (Jim King). Daniel is also survived by five grandchildren, Scott Atkins, Mathieu Atkins, Melody Atkins, Danielle Roman and Rebecca Hollman. Daniel is survived by two great-grandchildren, Nicholas Atkins and Brandon Atkins. He is survived by his brother, Peter Roman of PA.
He was an avid member of New Life Assembly of God Church in Trumbull, CT. Daniel proudly served in the United States Army. He retired from Sikorsky as an aircraft mechanic. And raised one hell of a group of kids.
A celebration of Daniels life will take place today, July 10, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Spadaccino & Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home located on 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT 06468.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 10, 2019