Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
315 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT 06468
(203) 445-8500
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
315 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT 06468
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Roman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Roman


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Roman Obituary
Daniel Roman
August 29, 1929 - July 6, 2019
Daniel Roman, Sr. of Monroe, CT passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Rose Marie "Pat," and children, Nikki Judy Wyllie (Timothy), Daniel Roman, Jr. (Marlyn Jackson) and Trish Hollman (Jim King). Daniel is also survived by five grandchildren, Scott Atkins, Mathieu Atkins, Melody Atkins, Danielle Roman and Rebecca Hollman. Daniel is survived by two great-grandchildren, Nicholas Atkins and Brandon Atkins. He is survived by his brother, Peter Roman of PA.
He was an avid member of New Life Assembly of God Church in Trumbull, CT. Daniel proudly served in the United States Army. He retired from Sikorsky as an aircraft mechanic. And raised one hell of a group of kids.
A celebration of Daniels life will take place today, July 10, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Spadaccino & Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home located on 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT 06468.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
Download Now