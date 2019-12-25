|
|
Daniel S. Peal
Daniel S. Peal age 30 of Stratford, CT, passed away on Dec 21, 2019. He was born to Daniel M. Peal & Therese (Panton) Shea. Daniel lived in Lordship most of his life. He graduated from Notre Dame High School class 2007. Daniel enjoyed fishing golfing and sports. He was predeceased by his (Paternal) Grandfather Charles L. Peal, August 8, 2014. Also Uncle Rick Peal Nov 1, 2002. He is survived by his Father Daniel M. Peal and wife Jeanine of East Haven, VT. Mother Therese Shea and Husband Chris of Stratford, CT. Sister Shannon and two daughters Adianna and Sky of Stratford, CT. Paternal Grandmother Sally Peal of Newtown, CT. Maternal Grandmother Doris Kiser. Charles L. Peal and Joann of Southbury, CT. Karen Peal Bergquist of Newtown, CT. Cindy Peal Bednar and Husband Roger of Ansonia, CT. James Peal and Sarah of Ocala, FL, and many cousins.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 26, 2019