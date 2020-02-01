|
|
Daniel F. Skovira
Daniel F. Skovira, 75, originally of Bridgeport, CT and beloved husband of Gloria Skovira passed away on January 26th, 2020. In addition to his beloved wife of 41 years, he is survived by his two daughters Danielle and Lisa; her husband Josh and his two grandsons Hunter and Gunner, whom he adored. Daniel is also survived by his sister, Helen Corris of Shelton, CT and his brother Joseph Skovira III of Cheshire, CT, as well as several nephews and cousins. After working at GE and Bridgeport Fittings for many years, he retired and moved with his immediate family to Las Vegas. He jokingly told people that he didn't like Las Vegas, "he loved it." Daniel was a loving person who was full of humor, told entertaining stories, and was a pioneer of his time with his filtered pictures. He will be missed dearly. A celebration of life will be held in Connecticut this summer at a time and location to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to make a donation to a in Danny's memory.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 2, 2020