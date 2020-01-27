Connecticut Post Obituaries
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
3:00 PM
Danielle LaChioma Obituary
Danielle J. LaChioma
Danielle Janine LaChioma, beloved daughter and "Special Angel" of Looie and Judy LaChioma of Easton, passed away suddenly on January 20, 2020. Born in Bridgeport on April 13, 1973, Danielle attended St. Vincent's Special Needs Program, where she was surrounded by loving friends and dedicated caregivers. Danielle enjoyed life and touched many hearts along the way. Her special times included motorcycle rides, riding in her 1947 Ford Convertible, long trips and listening to her favorite music songs by Barbra Streisand. In addition to her devoted parents, Danielle is survived by her brother David, of California, Grandpa Lou LaChioma Sr., Uncle Wayne Marsh, niece, Valentina LaChioma and nephew, Vincenzo LaChioma.
Friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life on February 2, 2020 at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. with Deacon Tim Bolton officiating. Danielle's family sends a very special thank you and much gratitude to Ann Marie, Hope, Charmaine, Taiche, Monique and Laura for all the love, nurturing and good care given to their "Special Daughter". This will never be forgotten.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 29, 2020
