Daniels Weaver, age 91, a lifelong resident of Stratford, died on June 19, 2020. Dan was the son of Travis (TAD) and Louise Barnum Weaver. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Barnum Weaver and his sister Delight Novey. Dan is survived by Stephanie Tomasko Weaver, his wife of 55 years.
Dan successfully ran Electric Enterprise of Stratford, Inc. which sold and repaired industrial motors and equipment supporting the industry in southern Connecticut. He always was very interested in analyzing the way businesses developed and competed in a changing economy. Dan supported organizations that promoted improvements in the environment, such as the Nature Conservancy and the Appalachian Mountain Club.
Due to the current pandemic, funeral services and interment at Union Cemetery in Stratford, CT will be private. To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
